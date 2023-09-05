Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday (September 5), which was six degrees higher than the The hottest September temperature in Delhi since 2011 was 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is six degrees more than the season's normal.

The all-time record for the highest maximum temperature in September is 40.6 degrees Celsius, recorded in 1938, going by IMD data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that on Tuesday, the maximum temperature would be about 37 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius. Throughout this week, the maximum temperature will be between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature will be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

In addition, August has seen a severe lack of rainfall, with this month's total rainfall (91.8 mm) being 60% below average. The national capital saw its driest August in 16 years in 2022, with only 41.6mm of rain falling in the city as opposed to the typical 247.7mm. Records show that in 2006, just 98 mm of rain fell over the whole month.

The IMD forecasts very little rain for Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the rest of the week is supposed to be dry. The maximum temperature might range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius during the next six days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality index stood at 136 on Monday.

