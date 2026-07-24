Delhi sets up fast-track court at Rouse Avenue for paper leak cases

A special fast-track court has been established at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Complex to hear cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and other connected offences, as authorities move to expedite trials in paper leak cases.

The Delhi High Court has appointed Anu Grover Baliga, who was serving as Judge-in-Charge of the Mediation Centre at Tis Hazari Courts, as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) for the newly designated fast-track court at Rouse Avenue.

According to an order issued by Delhi High Court Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj on July 23, the judicial officer will function under the administrative control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex.

The order also directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge to transfer all pending cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with related offences, to the newly created fast-track court for trial.

The development comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre had decided to establish fast-track courts to ensure "swift and stringent punishment" for those involved in paper leak cases.

The move also comes amid continuing protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Demonstrations demanding action against those responsible have been underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for nearly a month.