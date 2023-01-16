Delhi woke up to a chilly morning on January 16, where the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius on January 16, the lowest reading for the month since January 1, 2021, when a new cold wave swept the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarters is located at Lodhi Road, and the meteorological station there recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

At the Safdarjung Observatory earlier on Sunday, January 15, the temperature dropped to 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the minimum temperatures in the capital fell to 3.2 degrees at Ridge, 2.6 degrees at Jafarpur, 3.8 degrees at Lodhi Road, and 3 degrees at Ayanagar.

It is noteworthy that Delhi experienced its second-longest month-long cold wave in a decade from January 5 to January 9.

The city has also experienced its highest amount of dense fog since 2019 for more than 50 hours this month, according to IMD data.

According to the IMD, between January 17 and 18, the minimum temperatures in many parts of northwest and central India are likely to drop another 2 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted that many parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana will experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions during this time.

From January 16 to January 18, it predicted "Ground frost likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan."

According to the Met Office, a western disturbance will cause minimum temperatures to gradually rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius between January 18 and January 20.

Also read : Flights, train services delayed due to dipping visibility as fog and severe winter chill blankets Delhi



