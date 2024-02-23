Delhi woke up to a chilly morning on February 23, with the mercury plummeting to 7.6 degrees Celsius, marking a dip of four notches below the seasonal average, as confirmed by officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted clear skies throughout the day, albeit with a nip in the air.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the national capital was noted in the "moderate” category, standing at 148 at 9 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While the city's air quality remained relatively cleaner than recent days, it still lingered within the moderate range, reminding residents of the persistent battle against pollution.

The AQI scale, ranging from zero to 500, categorizes air quality levels. A reading between zero and 50 is considered "good", while 51 to 100 is "satisfactory". The moderate range, where Delhi currently stands, extends from 101 to 200. However, as per the scale, the air quality is deemed "poor" when the index hits 201-300, "very poor" from 301 to 400, and "severe" when it breaches 401-500.