The national capital woke up to a chilly morning on February 25 as the mercury plummeted to 8.3 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of four notches below the season’s average, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity levels were recorded at 81 per cent at 8:30 am, adding to the cold conditions experienced by Delhiites.

The weather forecast for the day predicts partly cloudy skies with the likelihood of a thunderstorm accompanied by rain. Furthermore, the IMD anticipates generally cloudy conditions with a possibility of drizzle towards the night on February 26.

In addition to the weather conditions, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was reported at 203, falling under the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am. The AQI scale categorizes air quality from 'good' to 'severe', with AQI levels between zero and 50 considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.