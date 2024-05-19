The national capital witnessed a scorching heatwave on May 19 as the maximum temperature touched a sweltering 44.4 degrees Celsius, the highest this season so far. The searing heat, fueled by hot winds from Rajasthan, is expected to persist for at least a week, providing no respite to Delhiites.

While the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a maximum of 44.4°C, several other areas across the city experienced even higher temperatures. Najafgarh emerged as the hottest spot, with the mercury soaring to a blistering 47.8°C, followed closely by Mungeshpur and Pitampura at 47.7°C and 47°C, respectively.

Most areas in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures in the range of 45-47°C, which is four to six degrees above the normal range.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and West Rajasthan, and an orange alert for East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, warning of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions until May 22. Neighbouring states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha are also expected to experience heatwave conditions during this period.

Weather officials have urged people to take extreme care, especially for vulnerable groups like infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to the scorching sun.