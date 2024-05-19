A severe heatwave has engulfed Delhi and several other parts of northern India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'red alert' for Sunday, May 19. The alert covers Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Rajasthan, while an 'orange alert' has been announced for Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

The IMD's red alert signifies extreme weather conditions posing a "high health concern," particularly for vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic health issues. The sweltering heat gripping northwest India is expected to persist for another four days, with Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh experiencing the most severe impacts.

On Saturday, temperatures soared to record highs in several areas. Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded a blistering 46.8 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Najafgarh at 46.7 degrees Celsius, Pitampura at 46.1 degrees Celsius, and Pusa at 46 degrees Celsius. At least 20 locations across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh reported maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

In addition to the heatwave in the plains, the IMD has also forecasted heatwave conditions in parts of Himachal Pradesh. Temperatures in Himachal's Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Shimla soared to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal on Saturday, with isolated areas likely to experience heatwave conditions over the next 24 hours.

Amidst the scorching temperatures, the IMD has also predicted significant rainfall for the southern peninsula of India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka from May 18 to May 23, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall between May 19 and May 21.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe on 18th and 22nd and South Interior Karnataka during 18th-20th May, 2024. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during 19th-21st May, 2024," stated the IMD in its latest bulletin.