The national capital woke up to a highly humid morning on Saturday, recording a minimum temperature of 27.2°C, which is typical for this time of year, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city experienced a humidity level of 92% at 8:30 am.

The IMD has forecasted a generally cloudy sky for the day with a chance of very light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 35°C.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi received 5.7 mm of rainfall, as recorded until 8:30 am on Saturday.

Air quality in Delhi was reported to be in the "satisfactory" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 66 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale categorizes levels from zero to 50 as "good," 51 to 100 as "satisfactory," 101 to 200 as "moderate," 201 to 300 as "poor," 301 to 400 as "very poor," and 401 to 500 as "severe."