In a response to the alarming increase in air pollution levels in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held a crucial meeting on Friday evening with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The meeting, convened at 6 pm, aimed to address the pressing issue of deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

During the meeting, several interim measures were decided upon to combat the rising air pollution crisis. These include:

All Government Departments Prioritize Pollution Mitigation: All government departments and agencies, regardless of their mandate, are instructed to prioritize measures to mitigate pollution in their activities.

The environment department will issue advisories urging children and the elderly to take extra precautions and remain indoors whenever possible.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid unnecessary travel, and, if necessary, use public transport to minimize traffic, emissions, and dust pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management's measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle air pollution will be rigorously enforced on the ground.

All mechanized road sweepers, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns, including static, mobile, and high-rise versions, are to be used optimally, even in double shifts if required.

The health department will ensure that all its facilities are ready to assist any residents in need due to air pollution-related health issues.

Additionally, neighboring states, with a particular emphasis on Punjab, will be asked to discourage crop burning through incentives. Punjab has accounted for a significant proportion of recent instances of stubble burning, contributing to the spike in air pollution.

After the meeting, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed his concerns about senior officers' inactivity in addressing the air pollution issue. He called on the Lieutenant Governor to ensure that officials actively participate in resolving the crisis.

Rai also requested an investigation into the shutdown of the smog tower in Connaught Place by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had expressed his concern about the severe air pollution situation, urging people to stay indoors, especially children and the elderly. He canceled his public engagements and encouraged organizers to discourage large gatherings.



Delhi's air quality plunged into the "severe plus" category on Friday, prompting the immediate initiation of emergency measures. These measures include a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, as mandated by the Centre's air pollution control plan for the National Capital Region.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) surged from 351 at 10 am on Thursday to 471 at 9 am on Friday due to unfavorable meteorological conditions and an increase in stubble burning incidents in neighboring states. The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm each day, has been consistently high, with the latest recorded at 392 on November 2.