Farmers from Tamil Nadu have now ascended mobile towers in Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of their protest against concerns pertaining to agricultural prices and the interconnection of rivers.

A group of about 200 Tamil Nadu farmers have been demonstrating against the central government in New Delhi over the issue of agricultural prices and river interconnection. The demonstrators purportedly brought the bones and skulls of farmers who had committed suicide.

The farmers claimed that despite the central government's pledge to treble agricultural revenue, crop prices had not gone up.