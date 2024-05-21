Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on May 20, following which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the next five days, till May 23, in Delhi and adjoining states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe heatwave red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh, further predicting that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across the country over the next five days.

It must be mentioned that a heatwave red alert has been raised in some places in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch on May 23.

As per news agencies, Delhi’s extreme temperature raised the power demand in the city to the highest level for May. Meanwhile, the climatic change attributed to the closing of private and government-aided schools by the state government.

A circular by the Directorate of Education made it compulsory for all schools to begin their summer break from May 11 to June 30 for 2024.

The Ministry of Health took to the microblogging site, X and wrote, “Heatwaves are here, but we can be prepared! Be heatwave ready with these first aid tips.”

The Ministry advised people to drink water and move to a cooler place in case one feels dizzy or uneasy due to the heat. They also suggested people loosen clothes and sponge with water.