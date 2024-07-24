In response to a complaint on social media, the Delhi Traffic Police intervened after a car was spotted in Dwarka with a person dressed as Spiderman clinging to its bonnet.

The individual in the Spiderman costume has been identified as 20-year-old Aditya from Najafgarh. The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Gaurav Singh, is a resident of Mahavir Enclave.

Both the owner and the driver of the vehicle face serious charges, including dangerous driving, operating a vehicle without a valid pollution certificate, and failing to wear a seatbelt. These violations could result in a maximum penalty of Rs. 26,000, imprisonment, or both, as per the traffic regulations.

Also read: Assam music director Ramen Baruah last seen near the banks of Brahmaputra: CP Diganta Barah