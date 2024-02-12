In anticipation of the farmers' protest at various Delhi borders, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. The advisory includes suggested routes for cars and light goods vehicles.

Suggested routes

• Take exit from Exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur Cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two lane stretch to MCD Toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat Haryana.

• Take exit from Exit No.2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44.

• Take exit from Exit No.2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light. Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Saboli Mod. Saboli Border entering Haryana through Nathupur to TDI Kundli (NH-44).

• Take exit from Exit No.2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk to Safiabad Mod to Safiabad Border entering Haryana to Chatera Majra to Jatheri Village Connecting NH-44.

• Take exit from Exit No.2 of NH-44, DSIIDC Cut towards Bawana road to Jhanda Chowk/Bawana to Auchandi road turn Left before Auchandi Border to Mungeshpur Village to Firozpur Village to Saidpur Chowki to (KMP).

FOR CARS/LGVS INTENDIG TO GO TOWARDS BAHADURGARH, ROHTAK, ETC. ARE SUGGESTED TO TAKE ANY OF FOLLOWING ROUTES:-

• Take exit from Exit No.2 DSIIDC Cut towards Bawana road to KanjhawalaT-Point to

Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take

right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9.

• Take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road- Karala T-Point Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

Traffic diversions may be required at Singhu border, Gazipur border and Tikri border depending on the conditions. The general public will be informed about diversions well- in-advance. In case of diversions, the following scheme is proposed to be adopted:

Diversions around Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana)

A.INTER STATE BUSES

Interstate Buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

B. HGVS

• HGVS intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take Exit No. 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.

• HGVS intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-11 to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point- Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.