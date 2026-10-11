Delhi traffic restrictions continue for second day as CJP protests over Election Chief

Traffic restrictions remained in force across several parts of Delhi on Sunday, October 11, for a second consecutive day as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued its protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions came into effect at 6 am, affecting traffic movement around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other key intersections in central Delhi.

The restrictions cover several stretches, including the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout and intersections around Connaught Place.

Traffic movement is also likely to be affected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover and the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, among other locations.

The restrictions follow calls by the CJP and student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), to continue demonstrations until their demands are met.

At a press conference at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said marches to Jantar Mantar would be held daily until Kumar was removed as chief election commissioner. Shinde also alleged that protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke, had been subjected to inhumane treatment by the Delhi Police during detention.

Police said on Sunday that CJP leaders Dipke, Ranka and Das had been placed under preventive arrest and would be produced before the executive magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station.

SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya said students would hold peaceful demonstrations, adding that locations where police barricades stopped them would become protest sites.

The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and allow extra time for journeys to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport.

It said restrictions could be adjusted based on real-time assessments and urged commuters to follow updates on its official website and social media platforms.