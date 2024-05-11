At least two people were killed and 23 injured in storm-related incidents in Delhi as a dust storm followed by rain and gusty winds swept through the national capital region late Friday night.

Winds with speeds of 50-70 km/hr uprooted trees, and electricity poles and led to portions of walls collapsing across Delhi.

It also led to power outages in several areas.



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According to officials, they received 152 calls, including 130 made to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), regarding incidents of uprooting of trees, electricity poles and hoardings, reports PTI.

About 55 calls were also received about the collapse of portions of buildings and structures in the city, and 202 calls were received regarding power disruptions during the storms in Delhi.

Nine flights were also diverted at the Delhi airport late Friday evening due to bad weather.