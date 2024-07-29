The National Testing Agency's release of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 results has set the stage for Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to begin their long-awaited undergraduate admission process. Both institutions plan to initiate the second phase of admissions within the next three days.

Officials from DU and JNU reported they are still awaiting result data from the NTA. The delay has pushed back the start of the academic year, with undergraduate courses now expected to commence in early September instead of August.

DU is set to fill over 71,000 seats across its 65+ colleges using CUET UG scores. JNU will use the same scores for admissions to various programs, including B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages and B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programmes.

Haneet Gandhi, DU's Dean of Admission, stated, "We'll start phase two of CSAS as soon as we receive results from NTA. Students will have 10 days to fill out their preferences and colleges." She expects the first round of admissions to conclude by mid-August.

A JNU official stated they hope to start their process within a few days, requiring interested candidates to fill out forms before preparing merit lists.

The CUET UG 2024 saw 13,47,618 students register, including 7.17 lakh male candidates, 6.30 lakh female candidates, and 7 transgender students. The NTA score, presented as a percentile, indicates a candidate's position relative to other test-takers.