Delhi University (DU) has taken a progressive step by announcing the reservation of one supernumerary seat for single girl child in all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, starting from the upcoming 2023-24 academic session. This move marks the first time the university has extended such a quota, aimed at empowering and supporting single girl children in their pursuit of higher education.

The announcement was made by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta during a press conference on May 28, coinciding with the launch of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal for undergraduate admissions.

Last year, DU had introduced two supernumerary seats for orphans in all UG and PG programs, further exemplifying its commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities.

The university boasts an impressive array of academic offerings, with 79 undergraduate programmes and 183 BA program combinations across its 69 constituent colleges. These programmes collectively offer close to 71,000 seats, catering to a diverse student population.

In an effort to ensure maximum seat occupancy, DU has decided to admit 20% extra students under the General, OBC, and EWS categories, and 30% extra under the SC/ST/PwBD categories. However, to prevent overcrowding in classrooms, the existing 30% reservation for "extra students" in the SC/ST and PwBD categories will be reduced to 15% in colleges with a withdrawal rate below 5%.

The 2023-24 academic session is expected to commence on August 1 with the university leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for a smooth and inclusive admission process.