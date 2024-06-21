Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, commenced an indefinite hunger strike on Friday amidst escalating tensions over the capital's water crisis. She alleged that the Haryana government has not been releasing Delhi's allocated share of water, exacerbating shortages affecting millions of residents.

Accompanied by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and other party members, Atishi initiated her hunger strike in Bhogal near Jangpura. Prior to this, she paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, underscoring the Gandhian principle of 'Satyagraha' in her protest.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody following a stay on his bail in a separate case, expressed solidarity through his wife Sunita Kejriwal. She conveyed his message stating, "Kejriwal says that when I see on TV, the way Delhi people are suffering due to water scarcity, it hurts me. I hope Atishi's 'tapasya' will succeed and residents of Delhi will get relief. I wish all the best to Atishi, may God protect her."

The Delhi High Court's decision to extend Kejriwal's judicial custody added to the political turmoil surrounding the water crisis. The court's vacation bench indicated that a judgement on Kejriwal's bail application would be delivered within the next two to three days.

Atishi, in her statement to X, highlighted the severity of the water shortage affecting Delhi, stressing that despite extensive efforts, Haryana has not fulfilled its obligations. She asserted, "Water shortage continues in Delhi. Even today, 28 lakh Delhiites are not getting water. Mahatma Gandhi has taught that if one has to fight against injustice, one must adopt the path of Satyagraha."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, criticized the AAP government, accusing it of orchestrating the crisis for ulterior motives. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged, "It almost seems that this crisis, which is not a natural crisis, has been orchestrated by the Kejriwal government to encourage their own corruption as well as to encourage the illegal tanker mafia."

The BJP's stance has intensified the political rhetoric surrounding the issue, framing Atishi's hunger strike as a dramatic gesture rather than a substantive response to the crisis gripping the nation's capital.