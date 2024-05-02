Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered the immediate removal of 223 employees from the Delhi Women Commission (DCW) due to alleged irregularities in their appointments. The move comes after concerns were raised regarding the appointment process under the tenure of former chairperson Swati Maliwal.

According to reports, the removal order was issued as these employees were appointed without proper permission, violating established rules and procedures. The Department of Women & Child Development (DWCD) directed the DCW to terminate the services of all contractual staff who were appointed beyond the commission's delegated authority and failed to follow the required procedures.

"The DWCD had informed the DCW that the grantee institutions shall not act or undertake any activity which entails additional financial liability for the government without the prior approval of the Administrative Department and Finance/Planning Department, like creation of posts, grant of pay scales higher than those of corresponding posts in the government of NCT of Delhi," stated a letter addressing the issue.

The letter further highlighted that the appointments were deemed irregular as proper procedures were not followed, including obtaining approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. It also pointed out that the remuneration and allowances for the DCW staff were increased without sufficient justification, violating established guidelines.