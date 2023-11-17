The national capital continues to struggle with severe air pollution, as calm winds, low temperatures, and stubble intrusion maintain a stronghold on Delhi’s air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data reported that Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am reached 437, a rise from the previous day's 4 pm reading of 419.

The situation had escalated to an AQI of 440 by 10 pm on November 16, with a marginal improvement observed in the last few hours. However, the overall air quality remained in the 'severe' category, causing concern among residents.

Visibility at 7 am was reported at 500 meters at Palam, a decrease from 200 meters recorded on Thursday morning. The persistence of northwesterly winds, carrying stubble smoke into the capital, has been a significant factor in the deteriorating air quality over the past three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a change in wind direction to easterly later in the day, but with a largely calm wind speed. The wind speed is expected to briefly pick up to 5 km/hr between 12 pm and 6 pm, offering little respite to the capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD, highlighted that Delhi did not witness the expected change in wind direction to easterly on Thursday. Wind speeds remained calm until almost noon, with a marginal pickup to 6 km/hr at Palam post-noon. Safdarjung, however, reported almost nil wind speed throughout the day. Similar wind speed conditions are anticipated over the next two days.

CPCB data revealed that the first half of November concluded with an average AQI of 376. While this is higher than last year's corresponding period (345), it is less polluted compared to the same period in 2021 (385), 2020 (387), and 2019 (376). The persistence of severe air quality concerns raises alarms, emphasizing the need for immediate measures to address the air pollution crisis in the national capital.