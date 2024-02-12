Following a bomb threat, Delhi School in the Pushp Vihar neighbourhood is under investigation. An email threatening to blow up Amity School in Pushp Vihar, Delhi, was received on February 12. The Delhi Police claim that they are now conducting an inquiry into this.

A bomb threat letter was received by Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram earlier this month. The management notified the police right away when DPS RK Puram got an email at around nine in the morning regarding two explosives on the property, according to the PTI news agency.