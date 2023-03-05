The Delhi government is set to present its annual budget for the year 2023-24 on March 17, with the newly-appointed minister Kailash Gehlot presenting the government's budget this time. Gehlot recently took charge of the newly-allocated departments, including Finance, Planning, Public Works (PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water, among others.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on March 23 without the presence of AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Gehlot has assured that the budget will be "citizen-centric and progressive" and will be a "milestone" in making Delhi a "world-class city." He has also called it a "people-friendly" budget.

The case against Sisodia is ongoing, with the court allowing the CBI to have him on remand for a couple more days for questioning. His bail plea will be heard on March 10.

Amid Sisodia’s arrest, Delhi’s Deputy CM, who was holding 18 ministries, resigned from the government, and his 18 portfolios were distributed to Gehlot and Raaj Kumar Anand. Delhi has seen a clash between AAP and BJP on Sisodia's arrest and a ruckus during the election of the Standing Committee of the MCD.

The capital city also witnessed protests by Aam Aadmi Party workers against Sisodia’s arrest, and on March 5, nine opposition leaders, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, wrote a letter to PM Modi opposing the arrest and alleged misuse of central agencies.