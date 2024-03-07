At approximately 9:34 hours today, a bomb threat call rattled the staff of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi. Responding promptly to the alarming situation, the Delhi Police, accompanied by Ambulance services, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) swiftly descended upon the college premises.

As a precautionary measure the authorities initiated the evacuation of students to ensure their safety. The ongoing search and checking operations, led by the police, have, as of now, yielded no evidence of anything suspicious within the college premises.

DCP South West Rohit Meena stated, "So far, nothing suspicious has been found, and further measures are underway." The collaborative efforts of the law enforcement agencies aim to thoroughly investigate the threat and ensure the security of the college and its occupants.

The incident has heightened concerns about the safety of educational institutions, prompting a proactive response from the authorities. The police are diligently working to assess the credibility of the threat and will continue their efforts until the situation is deemed completely secure.

The college administration, in coordination with law enforcement, is expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses. Meanwhile, students and staff are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with the ongoing security measures to guarantee a safe environment on the college campus.