Delhi's Red Fort has reopened for visitors after being closed for about a week due to security concerns related to a farmers' march, according to official sources on Sunday.

A source at the Archaeological Survey of India mentioned that the site was reopened a couple of days ago. However, it's important to note that the Red Fort is usually closed to visitors on Mondays, so entry into the complex will not be allowed on February 19.

The closure occurred amid heightened security measures in central Delhi due to the ongoing farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march. Although there has been no official order for the reopening, sources state that the closure was in accordance with police instructions and was subsequently reopened.

Thousands of farmers are currently stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border, facing barricades and a significant deployment of security personnel, as they continue their march towards the national capital. The farmers, in the sixth day of their 'Dilli Chalo' agitation, are demanding a loan waiver, a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm laborers, and withdrawal of police cases.

As of now, there have been no reports of confrontations between protesters and Haryana security personnel on Saturday. Farmer leaders have urged protesters to maintain calm at the borders.