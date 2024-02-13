Delhi's Red Fort has been temporarily closed for visitors as security measures are intensified in anticipation of the farmers' protest. The move aims to prevent a repeat of the January 26, 2021, incident. A significant deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel surrounds the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a historic Mughal-era monument in old Delhi.

Late Monday night, the Red Fort complex was "suddenly sealed" for security reasons. The closure, according to an official, will continue until the security agencies determine it is safe to reopen. The decision comes as farmers plan a 'Delhi Chalo' march to the national capital, demanding legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) among other demands. Talks between farm leaders and the Centre have so far yielded no resolution.

The security measures include multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls at border points in Delhi. The heightened security aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order during the ongoing farmers' protest.