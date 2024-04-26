A couple in Delhi was apprehended for performing dangerous stunts on the streets of the national capital, Delhi, on April 26.

In a daring display that mimicked the famed characters from Marvel Comics, a young couple in Delhi found themselves in legal trouble after attempting risky stunts on the streets while dressed as Spiderman and Spiderwoman. The duo's actions, akin to the famous comic characters' abilities to swing across skyscrapers, led to their apprehension by Delhi Police.

The incident unfolded in Dwarka, where the couple, adorned in body-con costumes resembling Spiderman and Spiderwoman, performed dangerous stunts on a motorbike without a number plate. A video of their escapade went viral on social media, drawing the attention of law enforcement.

Delhi Police acted swiftly, arresting the daring rider identified as 20-year-old Aditya and his 19-year-old friend, both residents of Najafgarh. The duo, known for their social media presence, faced charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for offenses like dangerous driving and riding without helmets.

Aditya was booked under several sections, including 5/180, 194D, 3/181, 177, 125(2) CMVR/177, 184 MV Act, 50,51 CMVR/39/192 MV Act, and 209 MV Act. This incident echoes a similar case earlier this month when another 20-year-old was arrested in West Delhi for reckless driving and dangerous stunts, also shared on social media platforms.

The Delhi Police emphasized that such acts not only endanger lives but also set a wrong example, especially for impressionable youth influenced by social media trends. They urged citizens to prioritize safety on the roads and refrain from attempting hazardous stunts that could lead to accidents or legal consequences.