The Women & Child Development (WCD) Department has dismissed 52 contractual employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

These individuals were reportedly appointed illegally.

The decision was based on a report submitted by a Committee in June 2017, according to the Deputy Director of the Women & Child Development Department.

Earlier today, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered the immediate removal of 223 employees from the Delhi Women Commission (DCW) due to alleged irregularities in their appointments.

The move comes after concerns were raised regarding the appointment process under the tenure of former chairperson Swati Maliwal.



Also Read: Delhi Women Commission remove 223 staffs over appointment 'without permission'

According to reports, the removal order was issued as these employees were appointed without proper permission, violating established rules and procedures. The Department of Women & Child Development (DWCD) directed the DCW to terminate the services of all contractual staff who were appointed beyond the commission's delegated authority and failed to follow the required procedures.

"The DWCD had informed the DCW that the grantee institutions shall not act or undertake any activity which entails additional financial liability for the government without the prior approval of the Administrative Department and Finance/Planning Department, like creation of posts, grant of pay scales higher than those of corresponding posts in the government of NCT of Delhi," stated a letter addressing the issue.