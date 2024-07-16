Swiggy, Zomato and BigBasket may start delivering low-alcohol drinks such as beer, wine and liqueurs in several states including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report mentioned that many states are considering pilot projects for the initiative whilst keeping in mind the pros and cons of allowing alcohol deliveries.

It may be mentioned that Swiggy and Zomato in 2020 had launched online alcohol delivery in non-metro areas during the Covid pandemic. Swiggy and Zomato launched their services in Ranchi, while the latter planned to expand to seven other cities in Jharkhand.

There were talks about extending the services.

The report also mentions that the delivery of alcohol to homes is permitted only in Odisha and West Bengal.

The temporary approval for such deliveries in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam during the pandemic was successful, with industry executives stating that online deliveries incresed 20-30 per cent sales in West Bengal and Odisha.

The initiative aims to cater to the growing expat population, particularly in larger cities.

As states like New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala consider pilot projects, the success of these initiatives could lead to wider acceptance and implementation across India.