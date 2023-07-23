Swati Maliwal, the Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has alleged that the Manipur government has denied her permission to visit the state and interact with survivors of sexual violence. Maliwal, who was scheduled to visit Manipur on July 23, expressed her disappointment over the decision, citing her genuine intent to provide support and assistance to the victims amidst the ethnic violence that has shaken the northeastern state.

In her communication to the Manipur government on July 21, Maliwal had expressed her desire to visit the strife-torn state following the emergence of a distressing video. The video depicted two women being paraded naked by members of a rival community, drawing widespread condemnation and concern.

"I wrote to the Manipur Govt that I want to visit the state and meet the survivors of sexual assault. I have received a letter from the Manipur Govt where they have suggested me to postpone my visit as the law and order situation in the state is not good. I only want to visit Manipur to help the victims. I am appealing to the State Govt to allow me to visit Manipur and arrange my visit to the relief camps where these victims are staying," Maliwal stated.

Prior to her correspondence with the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP), Maliwal had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20, urging him to take prompt action on the matter. Her objective was to assess the situation in Manipur and compile a comprehensive fact-finding report to aid the victims and raise awareness about their plight.

Expressing her dismay, Maliwal took to Twitter to share her frustration, stating, "After telling me I can come to Manipur, Government has taken a U-turn and suddenly denied permission to me. This is shocking and absurd. Why can’t I meet survivors of sexual violence? I have already booked my tickets after discussing with them. Why try and stop me?" She directed her tweet to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the state police.