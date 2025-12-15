Dense fog cripples Delhi-NCR, flight cancellations mount as air quality plunges to ‘severe plus’

Daily life across the national capital was severely disrupted on Monday, December 15 morning as dense fog enveloped Delhi and its adjoining regions, reducing visibility to near zero and forcing widespread cancellations and delays in air and rail services. At least 66 flights were cancelled, while several trains ran hours behind schedule, impacting commuters during the early morning hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog, urging residents to exercise caution while travelling. Morning temperatures dipped to 12 degrees Celsius, adding to the wintry conditions gripping the city.

The weather disturbance further worsened Delhi’s already critical air quality situation. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the “Severe Plus” category, breaching the 456 mark. In Ashok Vihar, AQI levels touched the maximum reading of 500 in the early hours of the day.

Visuals from several parts of the capital, including Anand Vihar and Akshardham, showed a thick blanket of toxic smog engulfing the localities. The AQI in these areas stood at 493, categorised as ‘Severe’. Similar conditions were witnessed in Dwarka, where the AQI was recorded at 469. Noida also reported alarming pollution levels, with an AQI of 454, placing it in the ‘Severe Plus’ category.

According to official air quality classifications, AQI levels between 401 and 450 fall under the ‘Severe’ category, while readings above 451 are labelled ‘Severe Plus’, indicating extreme health risks.

The dense fog significantly impacted visibility across Delhi-NCR, making driving conditions hazardous. Videos circulating on social media showed vehicles navigating through near-zero visibility, prompting authorities to advise caution.

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were heavily affected. Over 20 Air India flights, along with multiple IndiGo services, were cancelled as a safety precaution due to poor visibility.

In an official statement, Air India said, “Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations for all airlines. We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for our guests, some flights have been cancelled.”

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of possible cancellations and delays throughout the day. “Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled to prioritise safety and minimise extended waiting at the airport,” the airline said, adding that ground teams were working continuously to manage the situation.

Authorities continue to monitor weather and pollution levels as residents brace for continued disruptions amid deteriorating winter conditions.