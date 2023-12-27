India's bustling capital was shrouded in a thick blanket of dense fog, causing significant disruptions to both flights and train services.

The fog reduced visibility to a mere 50 meters (164 feet) in some areas, presenting challenging conditions for travellers and city residents alike.

As per reports, this is the second consecutive day when such adverse weather conditions prevailed, affecting the daily commute and travel plans.

Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 110 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog, according to Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System).

Additionally, around 14 trains traversing through North India were similarly affected by the foggy conditions.



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The weather department described the fog as "very dense," with temperatures in the city hovering around 9 degrees Celsius (48 degrees Fahrenheit). The Central Pollution Control Board's website indicated that New Delhi's air quality index stood at 376 on the morning of the disruption, categorizing it as "very poor." This level of air quality, combined with the dense fog containing particulate matter and other pollutants, raised concerns about the potential health impacts on the city's population of approximately 20 million residents.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities took to social media to inform that while landings and takeoffs continued, flights not equipped with CAT III navigation systems might be affected. CAT III systems allow aircraft to land in low-visibility conditions, but not all flights have this capability.

Airlines like SpiceJet issued warnings to passengers about possible delays due to the inclement weather. The fog also enveloped other parts of North India, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures ranged between 6 C and 10 C (43 F to 50 F).

The Press Trust of India added that the visibility at Delhi's main weather station in Safdarjung was recorded at 200 meters at 5:30 am, while it was even lower at 100 meters at the Palam station. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported general visibility at the IGI Airport at 50 meters at 10 am, with Runway Visual Range (RVR) on most runways between 125 and 275 meters under CAT-III dense fog conditions.

The IMD forecasted mainly clear skies but warned of dense to very dense fog in the mornings for the following days, Wednesday and Thursday. With humidity levels oscillating between 59 per cent and 100 per cent, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

This severe weather event highlighted the challenges posed by natural phenomena on urban infrastructure and the importance of preparedness in minimizing disruptions to daily life.