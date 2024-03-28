The Department of Defence Production, under the Ministry of Defence, has initiated a significant reform by issuing a notification for the reorganization of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA). This move aims to streamline quality assurance processes, expedite trials, and simplify decision-making procedures, aligning with the government's vision of 'Ease of Doing Business' and achieving self-reliance in defense under 'Aatmanirbharta.'

The restructuring of DGQA comes in the wake of the corporatization of Ordnance Factories into new Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), increased involvement of the private defense industry, and the government's emphasis on indigenous production. The objective is to provide more effective and efficient support to the evolving defense manufacturing sector, adapting to changes in quality assurance methodologies and the revised role of DGQA post-OFB corporatization.

Key features of the reorganization include the establishment of a single-point technical support system for comprehensive equipment and weapon platforms at all levels, ensuring consistency in product-based quality assurance. Additionally, a separate Directorate of Defence Testing and Evaluation Promotion will be set up to facilitate transparent allocation of Proof Ranges and testing facilities.

The restructuring, complemented by automation and digitization of standardized quality assurance processes, is expected to enhance engagement between the Defence Industry and DGQA significantly. These reforms are poised to bolster the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative by providing Indian standards or equivalents to guide domestic manufacturers and fostering the export of high-quality defense products.