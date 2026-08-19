Detergent powder allegedly used instead of salt in Bihar school mid-day meal; over two dozen students fall ill

More than two dozen students fell ill after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday, August 19, officials said.

The incident occurred at Middle School in Parasi under the Noorsarai police station area. The affected students were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jay Prakash Singh visited the hospital and assessed the condition of the students. He said all the children were out of danger.

According to school principal Shailendra Kumar Singh, the mid-day meal, comprising soybean rice, had been supplied by an NGO as per the prescribed menu.

Some students had already eaten when others complained that the food lacked salt. Locals alleged that containers of salt and detergent powder had been kept at the same place in the kitchen and that the cook mistakenly picked up detergent powder instead of salt and added it to the meal.

Soon after consuming the food, several students complained of dizziness and began vomiting. They were initially given first aid at the school before being shifted to Sadar Hospital when their condition did not improve.

Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar visited the hospital and met the affected students. He also spoke to doctors about their condition.

Kumar said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to determine how the alleged lapse occurred during the preparation and serving of the mid-day meal.