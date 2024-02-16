Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA has issued a Show Cause Notice to Air India for not complying with the Aircraft Rules,1937 after the unfortunate Mumbai Airport incident where a passenger collapsed and died allegedly due to wheelchair shortage.

In its notice, DGCA has asked Air India to reply within seven days.

Airlines are mandatorily required to provide assistance to persons with disability or Persons with Reduced Mobility and ensure their seamless travel from the departure terminal of the departing airport upto the aircraft and at the end of the journey from the aircraft to the arrival terminal exit.



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DGCA said an advisory has also been issued to all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance during embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey.

Earlier a spokesperson of Air India stated- "One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse. As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away."

More details awaited.