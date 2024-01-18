In a crucial step towards addressing the global menace of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a directive to all doctors in medical colleges across India. The official communication, dated January 1, 2024, emphasizes the mandatory practice of providing clear indications while prescribing anti-microbials.

Antimicrobial resistance poses a severe threat to public health worldwide, contributing to millions of deaths annually. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bacterial AMR was linked to 1.27 million global deaths in 2019, with 4.95 million deaths associated with drug-resistant infections. The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are identified as major contributors to the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens.

In the communication addressed to all doctors in medical colleges, DGHS highlighted the critical role played by medical institutions in providing tertiary healthcare and educating the next generation of doctors. The directive aims to set an example of judicious antimicrobial use for future healthcare professionals who will face the AMR crisis on an even more significant scale.

"While pharmacists are being reminded to adhere to the schedule H and HI of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, selling antibiotics only on valid prescriptions, it is equally important that doctors contribute to the cause by specifying the exact indication on their prescriptions when prescribing antimicrobials," stated the DGHS communication.

The shortage of new antibiotics in the research and development pipeline underscores the urgency of prudent antibiotic use to delay the development of resistance. The DGHS's appeal to doctors in medical colleges to include the exact indication, reason, or justification while prescribing antimicrobials is seen as a proactive measure to combat the rise of AMR.

Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services stated in the communication with an urgent appeal, stating, "It is an urgent appeal to all doctors in medical colleges to mandatorily mention the exact indication/reason/justification while prescribing antimicrobials. We look forward to your support to promote judicious use of antimicrobials to reduce the emergence of AMR."