‘Dictatorship’s end begins here’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke after release from detention

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on October 11 vowed that the group would not back down after being released from preventive detention following protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated,” Dipke said in a post on X, describing the October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar as “the beginning of the end of this dictatorship”.

Dipke also announced that he was returning to his village in Maharashtra following the death of his grandmother. She passed away in Santuk Pimpri village in Hingoli district after a prolonged illness and age-related ailments.

Dipke said fellow CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka would address a press conference in Delhi shortly.

The three activists were released after being produced before an Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

Singh said their release was subject to an undertaking to maintain public order. “Condition - no breach of peace for one year,” she wrote on X.

The activists were detained on Saturday as police tightened security across the national capital during the CJP-led protest seeking Kumar’s resignation.

Following the detentions, Dipke launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writing on X: “Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully.”

Ranka also targeted the Chief Election Commissioner, saying, “Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. He will have to resign. I am even willing to spend my entire life in jail to get such traitors removed.”

The controversy widened on Sunday after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleged that around 20 men in civilian clothes forcibly took him from his home on Saturday while he was asleep. Describing the incident as a “kidnapping”, Rathee claimed he was dragged from his bedroom, injured and denied access to a lawyer and a phone.

Rathee further alleged that he was confined for around 20 to 22 hours, during which he was repeatedly told that he had neither been arrested nor detained. The allegations could not be independently verified from the information available.

The CJP had earlier claimed Rathee was detained, alleging that the government was targeting young people who questioned its actions. “The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent,” the group said on X.

Around 1,000 people, including Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, were detained in Delhi on Saturday, amid a heavy police deployment and restrictions around protest sites.

Barricades were erected at the Ghazipur border, while gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed during the security measures.

The detentions prompted allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights and intensified the political confrontation between the protesters and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite the action, Dipke's statement indicated that the CJP intended to continue its campaign for Kumar’s resignation.