Disability rights group seeks legislative representation in electoral reform framework

As Parliament prepares to deliberate on the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act from April 16 to 18, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People has urged policymakers to expand the scope of electoral reforms to include political reservation for persons with disabilities.

The organisation welcomed the proposed 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening women’s political participation. At the same time, it called for a parallel national discourse on addressing the underrepresentation of persons with disabilities in legislative bodies.

In representations sent to the President, Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, and leaders across political parties, NCPEDP emphasised the need to incorporate disability-inclusive provisions within the broader electoral reform framework.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, said that while the women’s reservation measure is transformative, it should also create momentum for broader inclusion. He noted that persons with disabilities continue to face significant barriers to political participation and remain largely absent from decision-making spaces.

The organisation pointed out that “political barriers” are explicitly recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. It argued that the lack of representation often leads to disability-related concerns being overlooked in policymaking.

Citing official data, NCPEDP noted that India is home to over 2.68 crore persons with disabilities, according to the 2011 Census, a figure widely regarded as an underestimation. With updated data expected in the upcoming Census, the organisation said the urgency for direct political representation has grown.

NCPEDP further highlighted that the proposed expansion of legislative seats presents an opportunity to create space for disability representation without affecting existing reservation categories.

The organisation also referred to its recent initiatives to enhance political participation among persons with disabilities. During the 2024 general elections, it prepared a “Manifesto For and By Persons with Disabilities,” which brought together inputs from across the country and was acknowledged by multiple political parties. It has also facilitated cross-party engagement through its MP Forum on Disability and continues to organise dialogues such as “Empowering Inclusion” during parliamentary sessions.

Pointing to examples at the state level, NCPEDP noted that Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have implemented political reservation for persons with disabilities in local governance, demonstrating the feasibility of such measures.

The organisation has urged Members of Parliament to take up the issue during the current session and work towards integrating disability reservation into the ongoing electoral reforms. It said that ensuring representation for persons with disabilities would strengthen India’s democratic framework by making it more inclusive and participatory.