In a scathing critique of the central government's handling of the situation in violence-hit Manipur, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his concern on June 24. Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent, labeled Home Minister Amit Shah as ineffective, and criticized Chief Minister N Biren Singh for being non-functional during these turbulent times.

Ramesh, speaking at a national convention on peace in Manipur held at the Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan, emphasized the need to disarm all armed groups and initiate a process of dialogue involving various communities such as the Kukis, Meiteis, Nagas, and minorities. He stressed that only by listening to all parties and fostering an atmosphere of trust can the situation in Manipur be resolved. The Congress leader highlighted the importance of consensus-building, similar to the approach taken during the drafting of India's Constitution, as a means to restore faith in the state.

During the convention, Ramesh addressed leaders from different political parties, sharing his insights on the political, administrative, and humanitarian challenges facing Manipur. Taking to Twitter afterwards, he stated that the convention was organized by 10 like-minded political parties to discuss the pressing issues in Manipur.

Pointing out the urgency of the situation, Ramesh called for the immediate replacement of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. He advocated for two fundamental steps: the ruthless disarmament of all armed groups without discrimination and the initiation of a comprehensive process aimed at fostering trust, harmony, and reconciliation. Ramesh acknowledged the previous efforts of former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who spent a decade restoring order before embarking on the path of development.

"We live in hope that Manipur, once an exemplar of unity in diversity in India, can swiftly return to a state of normalcy," Ramesh asserted. His remarks echoed the sentiments expressed by the Congress party, which recently called for the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, citing his inability to restore peace in the region. At an all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament building, former Manipur Chief Minister Ibobi Singh presented an eight-point charter of demands on behalf of the Congress, emphasizing the need for urgent action.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, Manipur has witnessed substantial unrest, resulting in the loss of nearly 120 lives and leaving over 3,000 people injured. The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have also led to the torching of numerous houses, displacing a significant number of residents.