‘Distressing’: PM Modi condoles deaths in Delhi’s Satya Niketan building collapse

At least three people were killed and several others were feared trapped after a multi-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest (PG) hostel collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday, September 6 afternoon, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and described the incident as “distressing”. In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi extended condolences to those who had lost their loved ones and said authorities at the site were working to assist those affected.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern for those injured and said he was praying for their speedy recovery.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 11 people had been rescued from the rubble as rescue operations continued at the site. Officials, however, said the exact number of people inside the building at the time of the collapse was yet to be ascertained.

Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal said nine children had so far been rescued and taken to hospital, while three were declared brought dead. Police were recording statements from eyewitnesses and survivors to establish the sequence of events leading to the collapse.

“Whatever legal action is required will be taken, and further action is underway,” Poswal said.

An FIR is being registered in connection with the incident, while police were also working to ascertain the details of the building’s owner. Poswal said the police had information regarding the matter and would take necessary action after verification.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence and other emergency teams, were deployed for the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Gupta visited the site along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to review the rescue and emergency response. Delhi minister Kapil Mishra also visited the site.

The rescued students were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those rescued were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and were reported to be in critical condition. Gupta and Mishra subsequently visited the trauma centre to take stock of the condition of the injured.

The Chief Minister said rescue and emergency operations were being carried out on a “war footing” as agencies continued efforts to locate and evacuate people who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

The cause of the building collapse has not yet been established. Police said statements from survivors and eyewitnesses, along with other evidence, would be examined as part of the investigation.