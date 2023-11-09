With the season of festivals right round the corner, banks in several states will remain closed in the coming week.

Some states will likely have a long weekend holiday since second Saturday and Sunday will fall this week.

Banks will remain closed for upto 6 days in the coming week.

However, even though the bank branches will be closed, online banking services will remain uninterrupted.



The banks will not likely be closed for six days straight but these are the total number of days when banks in various states will remain closed.

Wangala Festival: November 10

Second Saturday: November 11

Sunday: November 12

Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali: November 13

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja: November 14

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya: November 15