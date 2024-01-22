In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's directive on live telecast of Ayodhya's Lord Ram idol consecration, a verbal sparring match ensued between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai.

A clash of statements erupted as Annamalai responded to the court order, asserting that Lord Ram devotees could freely telecast the consecration event on LED screens within private premises. He emphasized the need for intimation if celebrations occurred in HR&CE-administered temples, clarifying that there was no prohibition on bhajans, special poojas, or Annadanas.

In a swift counter, DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai rebuked Annamalai, stating, "Don't spread rumors," and cited the Madras High Court's order, contending that functions, bhajans, Rama Nama chanting, and Annadhanas were not prohibited.

Tensions escalated further as Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi alleged repression faced by priests and staff at a Shri Ram temple in Chennai, controlled by the state government, during the 'Pran Pratishtha' celebrations of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Governor Ravi, supporting the BJP's claim of a 'ban' by the DMK regime on celebrations and public screenings, visited the Sri Kodandaramaswami Temple in West Mambalam, Chennai, administered by the HR & CE Department. He reported a stark contrast between the festive atmosphere nationwide and an "acute sense of repression" at the Chennai temple, calling attention to the apparent fear on the faces of priests and staff.

In response to the BJP's allegations, the Tamil Nadu government dismissed claims of denying permission for Ayodhya ceremony celebrations in temples under the HR and CE Department.