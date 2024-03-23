The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has raised concerns over the authenticity of a viral video circulating on social media, depicting two girls celebrating Holi inside a metro coach. The video, which surfaced recently, portrays the girls applying colors to each other while a Hindi film song plays in the background, prompting the DMRC to investigate the potential violation of its policies.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the DMRC expressed doubts regarding the legitimacy of the video, suggesting the possibility of deep fake technology being employed in its creation. The corporation emphasized its disapproval of such activities within its premises, urging passengers to refrain from actions that may inconvenience fellow commuters.

"Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content," the DMRC stated.

Furthermore, the corporation condemned the video and reiterated its commitment to commuter safety and comfort. Through various awareness campaigns and initiatives, the DMRC has consistently advocated against the filming of reels or engaging in activities that disrupt the commuting experience for others.

"We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted," the statement read.

The video in question depicts two girls adorned in traditional Indian attire, one in a white saree and the other in a white 'salwar kameez,' engaging in playful and intimate gestures while seated on the metro floor. As the two girls apply color and share moments of closeness, the song 'Ang Laga De' from the Bollywood movie 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela' plays in the background.

The incident, captured amidst a backdrop of seated passengers within the coach, has sparked discussions regarding appropriate behavior and decorum within public transportation systems. The DMRC's stance against such activities underscores the importance of respecting communal spaces and ensuring the comfort and safety of all commuters.

"DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises," the statement emphasized.