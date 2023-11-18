Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to social media to give a musically rich response to a post by Mick Jagger -- the front man and a founder member of the rock band the Rolling Stones -- wherein he thanked India for his stay in the country.

“Thanks India. Got away from it all here! Away from daily chores, I felt very happy to come here. With much love to you all, Mick,” the English songwriter and musician wrote in the caption of his post on X, along with a video of him singing 'Dreamy Skies' from the album, 'Hackney Diamonds'.

Quoting the Rolling Stone’s popular song titles 'You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and ‘(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction’, Prime Minister Modi wrote in response to the post: “’You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming”

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all.



Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here.



Do keep coming… https://t.co/UXKH529mu5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2023

Jagger was in India for a trip and also celebrated Diwali and Kali Puja here. He also shared pictures from his Kolkata visit on social media.

The Rolling Stones, a globally acclaimed British band, derives its logo from Goddess Kali. In a recent interview, Jagger said he stumbled upon a captivating image of a “disembodied tongue of Kali,” which sparked the idea behind the band’s iconic logo. A modernistic version of the symbol was created by designer John Pasche.