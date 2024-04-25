In a scathing address at a rally in support of BJP candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a verbal assault on the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress, alleging their collaboration was rooted in the "politics of appeasement."

Without directly naming Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi took aim at what he termed as the "flop pair" or "do shehzade" (two princes), insinuating that their alliance lacked the potential for developmental progress. Modi's remarks came during his speech at a rally held in Shahjahanpur, backing BJP contenders from the region and adjacent Lok Sabha constituencies.

Highlighting what he viewed as the detrimental effects of appeasement politics, Modi accused the Congress of prioritizing vote bank strategies over the nation's welfare. He criticized the alleged intention of implementing a reservation model akin to Karnataka's, which he claimed prioritized the Muslim community's quota at the expense of other marginalized sections such as SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Modi further lambasted Congress leaders for what he characterized as a sympathetic stance towards terrorists, urging voters to cast their ballots against those harboring "anti-national mindsets." Expressing confidence in securing a third term, Modi pledged to address corruption with the support of the electorate, vowing accountability post the June 4 elections.