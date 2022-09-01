Taj Mahal – the royal resting place of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal will be renamed as ‘Tejo Mahalaya’.

The Taj Mahal, known as the "everlasting monument of love," is slated to be renamed Tejo Mahalaya under a proposal made by a BJP council member that will be up for discussion by the Agra Municipal Corporation.

The proposal has been prepared by BJP Councillor Shobharam Rathore. It will be tabled before the Agra Municipal Corporation for discussion and further consideration on Wednesday.

BJP Councillor Shobharam Rathore said that he has "proof" that a lotus urn exists in the Taj Mahal. So far, municipal officials have not commented on the issue.

Right-wing members have already urged that the tomb from the Mughal era change its name. Right-wing organisations have made numerous assertions that the Taj Mahal was a temple to Lord Shiva.

The Taj Mahal, which is one of the major historical sites in India, was commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in Agra from 1631 to 1653 in memory of his beloved wife. It has high artistic value and was highly praised by Gurudev Tagore as "a tear on the eternal cheek".