The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced new regulations that mandate all doctors to prescribe generic drugs. Failure to comply with this directive could result in penalties, and in extreme cases, the suspension of their medical license.

The NMC's "Regulations relating to Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners" emphasizes the importance of prescribing generic drugs and discourages the use of branded generics. Specifically, clause 8 of the regulations, which was issued on August 2nd, 2023, states, "Prescribing Generic Medicines: Every RMP should prescribe drugs using generic names written legibly and prescribe drugs rationally, avoiding unnecessary medications and irrational fixed-dose combination tablets. (L1 and/or L2) (Generic Drugs and Prescription guidelines)."