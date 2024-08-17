In response to the shocking rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched a nationwide 24-hour strike starting today at 6 am. The strike, which affects all modern medicine doctors across the country, aims to demand justice and significant reforms.

The IMA's strike will see the closure of outpatient departments (OPDs) and the postponement of elective surgeries, although emergency services and casualty departments will remain operational. The decision follows a tragic incident that has sparked nationwide outrage and calls for systemic change within the healthcare sector.

IMA's five key demands:

- The IMA is calling for a complete revision of working and living conditions for resident doctors. This includes addressing the grueling 36-hour shifts and ensuring safer rest areas within hospitals.

- The association advocates for the integration of recent amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act into a proposed Hospital Protection Bill. This new legislation would strengthen protections across 25 states and introduce enhanced security measures akin to those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The IMA demands a thorough and expedited investigation into the murder, including the identification and prosecution of those responsible for vandalizing RG Kar hospital on August 14.

- Hospitals should adopt stringent security protocols similar to those at airports, including the installation of CCTV cameras and the deployment of security personnel to ensure a safe environment for healthcare professionals.

- The IMA insists on a dignified compensation for the bereaved family, reflecting the severity of the crime committed.

Protests have erupted across the country, with thousands of doctors marching in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Demonstrators have called for accountability and better security measures, holding signs and chanting demands for justice.

In Kolkata, junior doctors Rumalika Kumar and Riya Bera voiced their frustrations, criticizing the lack of transparency in the investigation and urging for the immediate arrest of all suspects. The Kolkata Police have reported the arrest of 25 individuals connected to the hospital vandalism.

The political landscape has also been affected, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the Left of colluding with the BJP to incite unrest. The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha, led by Vanathi Srinivasan, held a silent candlelight march to show solidarity with the victims and demand justice.