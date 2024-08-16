The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors for 24 hours in response to recent violent incidents against medical professionals. The protest is scheduled from 6 am on Saturday, August 17, to 6 am on Sunday, August 18.

This decision comes after a tragic event at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where a young postgraduate chest medicine resident was reportedly assaulted and killed while on duty. The IMA press release states, "A young post graduate of chest medicine was brutally raped and killed on duty in R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata in the early hours of 9th August 2024."

The situation escalated further when protesting medical students were allegedly attacked on the eve of Independence Day. The IMA expressed deep concern over these incidents, highlighting the vulnerability of healthcare workers, especially women, to violence in medical settings.

Dr RV Asokan, National President of IMA, emphasised the gravity of the situation: "Doctors especially women are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses."

During the protest, essential services will be maintained."All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted," the IMA notification clarified.

The association is seeking public support for their cause, stating that the protest "requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors."