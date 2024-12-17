Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju criticised the Congress for opposing the One Nation, One Election bill, questioning their stance on India's electoral history under former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju highlighted that India followed the One Nation, One Election system for two decades after independence during Nehru's tenure. He accused the Congress of later “misusing” Article 356, which led to separate elections for Parliament and state assemblies.

"Does Congress mean to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government for so long was illegal? Back then, we had One Nation, One Election. It was only after Congress misused Article 356 that elections for Parliament and states were held separately," Rijiju said.

The minister also criticised the frequency of elections under the current system, arguing that they disrupt governance. "Does Congress want the country to conduct elections month after month for five years? Elections are meant to serve the country and its people, not create unnecessary disruptions," he said.

Rijiju emphasised that 'One Nation, One Election' is a significant issue for the nation, not for any particular party or individual. He expressed concerns that Congress would continue to oppose the bill when it is introduced in Parliament.