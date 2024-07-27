A major controversy has erupted in Bengaluru following allegations that dog meat is being secretly imported and sold in the city's Majestic area. Reports suggest that over 14,000 kilograms of dog meat are being brought into the city daily, though official confirmation is still pending.

The situation took a dramatic turn at Yeshwantpur railway station when Hindu activists, reacting to claims of illegal meat transportation, attacked a train arriving from Jaipur. The activists accused the traders of bringing in dog meat disguised as mutton, leading to a chaotic confrontation with the meat buyers. A video reportedly showing a tail not typical of goat meat has fueled these allegations.

Tensions escalated as 90 boxes of meat, totaling 4,500 kilograms, arrived from Rajasthan. Activists clashed with traders and attempted to inspect the boxes, but were met with resistance. Food Safety and Quality Department officials were present but did not authorize further inspection of the meat.

In India, the consumption and trade of dog meat face legal restrictions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which prohibits the killing and consumption of animals in a manner causing unnecessary suffering. States like Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya have varying degrees of bans and regulations against dog meat.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has now ordered an inquiry into these allegations to ascertain the truth behind the reports and to ensure compliance with existing regulations.